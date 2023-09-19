Azerbaijani MFA firmly responds to distorted statements of EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. We deplore the statement by the European Union that deliberately distorts the reasons for recent military escalation, and Azerbaijan’s actions to end the illegal military activities undertaken by Armenian armed forces both against the civilians and military personnel of Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The statement has been made as a reply to the statement of Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the anti-terrorist activities launched by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

"The military anti-terror operation currently carried out by Azerbaijan to a number of large-scale military provocations and terror attacks by illegal Armenian armed forces, when in one day only two civilians and four military personnel died in a mine explosion due to sabotage actions of Armenian forces. Moreover, as a result of mortar attacks two military personnel were injured.

Azerbaijan’s counter-terrorism measures have been launched to prevent possible large-scale provocations by the Armenian armed forces that in contrary to the Trilateral Statement have not been withdrawn yet.

Any military presence in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan in violation of international law is a serious threat to regional peace and security, and Azerbaijan’s today’s actions is aimed at disbanding these illegal forces and dissolution of the puppet regime.

Azerbaijan do not target civilian Armenian residents, and any claim in this regard is groundless and unacceptable

Azerbaijan is fully committed to protect all its residents, including of Armenian nationality, and restore its constitutional system throughout whole Azerbaijan’s territories," the ministry said.