During anti-terror measures, civilian population and infrastructure facilities are not being targeted - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. During the anti-terror measures, civilian population and infrastructure facilities are not being targeted, only legitimate military targets are incapacitated, President Ilham Aliyev said during his phone call with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out that the intelligence-sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan had planted mines for the purpose of terrorism, as a result of which civilians and police officers were killed, and the units of the Azerbaijan army were subjected to fire from mortars and small arms of various calibers.