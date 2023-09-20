Anti-terror measures to be stopped if weapons are laid down and formations of Armenian armed forces are disarmed - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Anti-terror measures will be stopped if the weapon is laid down and disarmed, President Ilham Aliyev said during his phone call with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The head of state mentioned that representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan had been invited to a dialogue several times by the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan to discuss reintegration issues, but they refused, however, they were invited to a dialogue again when the local anti-terror measures continued.