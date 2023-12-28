Chairman of Azerbaijani CEC meets with head of OSCE election observation mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov has met with the head of the election observation mission from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE Johann Murphy in connection with the early presidential election in the country scheduled for February 7, 2024, a source in the CEC told Trend.

The source said that Panahov, welcoming the head of the observation mission and its members, expressed satisfaction with the meeting.

"Thanking Panahov for the warm welcome at the CEC and for finding time for the meeting despite a busy schedule, Murphy informed about the structure and composition of the election observation mission," the source noted. "The mission members inquired about the progress of the preparations for the upcoming election and asked the CEC chairman to inform them about the projects implemented and planned."

"Panahov emphasized that the structure he leads attaches great importance to relations with international organizations and is always open to cooperation, and all processes are carried out with broad transparency," the source further said. "He spoke about Azerbaijan's electoral system, electoral legislation, the principles of the activities of election commissions, and various projects implemented and planned in connection with the upcoming election."

"Speaking about the systematic and consistent preparation for the election, the Chairman noted that for the early presidential election, the CEC approved the candidacies of 15 people (five candidates from political parties and 10 self-nominated candidates) with relevant decisions," the source reminded.

"He also mentioned that, in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code, the submitted signature sheets and other election documents are currently being verified by a professional working group," the source pointed out. "The CEC chairman invited members of the election observation mission to actively participate at any time, both in the verification of signature sheets and in any other election-related procedures."

"According to him, broad opportunities have been created for observing these processes, which are entirely transparent and open to the public. Like other interested parties, they can always directly observe the unfolding events," the source said.

"The meeting also held an exchange of opinions on some mutually interesting issues," added the source.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for participation in the early presidential election.

The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel