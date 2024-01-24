Azerbaijan launches trial against detained ISIS terrorist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The court has started the trial of terrorist Kamran Zulfugarov, who was deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship, Trend reports.

The defendant's profile details were clarified at an online session presided over by Judge Nureddin Huseynli at Sumgayit Grave Crimes Court.

The defendant did not object to the online court session. Zulfugarov was explained his rights.

Thereafter, the court retired to a meeting to schedule a trial.

The consideration of the case is scheduled for February 5.

Kamran Zulfugarov was born on December 14, 1983, in Salyan district. In 2013, he left the territory of Azerbaijan, participated in armed conflicts, and committed terrorist acts in Syria. Based on the materials collected by the State Security Service and by Azerbaijani legislation, he was denied Azerbaijani citizenship and the right to return to Azerbaijan by a court decision in 2018.

The detainee arrived in the country illegally. The information about the presence of the terrorist in Azerbaijan was verified and confirmed as a result of the investigation conducted by the State Security Service. The criminal was detained after his hideout was uncovered. Kamran Zulfugarov was prosecuted under articles 12.1 (criminal law on persons who committed a crime outside the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan), 279.1 (creation of armed formations or groups outside the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as participation in their creation and activity), and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. He was arrested by a court decision.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, it was established that the detainee was trained in a special training camp of ISIS in Syria, having mastered the skills of handling firearms and explosives.

Zulfugarov's participation in battles motivated by religious radicalism and religious enmity in the Syrian town of Haritan, as well as armed conflicts in the illegal armed group led by Rovshan Badalov, nicknamed "Uncle Khalid," has been proven. The group is engaged in intelligence and terrorist attacks.

