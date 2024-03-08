Islamophobia growing in West poses great danger - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The escalating Islamophobia in the West poses a significant threat as speeches against Muslims and Islam intensify, fostering a growing sense of hatred, said a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He highlighted the presence of Islamophobia in the scientific community and higher education institutions in the West.

"Muslim scientists face challenges in publishing articles in scientific journals in Western countries. They encounter refusals, citing alleged non-compliance with internal procedures," he said.

Ganjaliyev said that in Western countries, one can see many anti-Islamic articles in university and school textbooks.

"Europeans have employed the church for manipulative ends, leveraging it against Türkiye and Islam. Examination of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) reveals promotions for those who speak against Azerbaijan. False claims were made during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, asserting that Azerbaijan was "destroying Christian Armenia." This is entirely untrue. It is imperative that we steadfastly combat Islamophobia," the MP said.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel