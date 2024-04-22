Jordan lauds positive steps towards agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has expressed support for the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on four villages and ongoing efforts to demarcate the borders between the two countries, the Spokesperson of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sufyan Al-Qudah said, Trend reports.

According to him, Jordan supports initiatives that serve to strengthen stability and security in the region.

Sufyan Al-Qudah noted that such agreements pave the way for broader peace talks and emphasized that they are important for strengthening global peace and security.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

