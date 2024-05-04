Azerbaijan establishes prosecutor's office in Khankendi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the Khankendi City Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in connection with the establishment of the Khankendi City Prosecutor's Office, should take the necessary measures to solve the issues of providing this structure with a building, equipment, communication, transportation means, and other material and technical means, as well as other issues arising from this decree.

