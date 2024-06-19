Climate change problem affecting all aspects of life - IEAE deputy director......(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Climate change is a problem affecting every aspect of life, from health to environment, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IEAE) Najat Mokhtar said during the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to her, science, technology, and innovation are the keys to tackling climate challenges and paving the way for a resilient future.

“Climate change is a problem that affects every aspect of our lives, from health and food systems to the economy and the environment. However, at the same time, there is an unprecedented opportunity to solve this problem through invention and technological innovation,” she added.

The primary objective of convening this top-tier gathering is to make sure that all stakeholders are on the same page and pulling in the same direction for the success of COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku involve tackling existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action from all angles.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel