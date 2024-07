BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On amendments to the law of Azerbaijan on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024", Trend reports.

With the revision in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024, revenues were approved in the amount of 36.35 billion manat ($21.38 billion), and expenses - 39.7 billion manat ($23.35 billion).

Will be updated