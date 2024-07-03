New Azerbaijan Party holds board meeting regarding extraordinary parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has held a board meeting regarding the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting aims to approve the Action Plan of YAP for the upcoming extraordinary election to the parliament of Azerbaijan on September 1, 2024. It also includes establishing the Party's Central Election Headquarters, approving its composition, appointing authorized representatives for the Party and financial matters, and assigning individuals to observe election commission meetings until voting day.

Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the parliament of the sixth convocation and calling for an extraordinary parliamentary election.

