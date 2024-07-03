Georgia boosts volume of remittances to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. In the first quarter of 2024, the volume of remittances by individuals from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to $9.26 million, Trend reports.

According to calculations based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this indicator increased by 50.01 percent, or $3.087 million, compared to the same period last year.

The share of remittances from Georgia in the total volume of remittances is estimated at 3.1 percent.

To note, at the end of 2023, the volume of remittances by individuals from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to $37.475 million.

At the end of 2023, the volume of remittances by individuals from foreign countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.654 billion.

