AzerTelecom becomes official partner of Microsoft company

“AzerTelecom” LLC - the Internet backbone provider that connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network broadens its partnership relations with the world-known companies operating in the field of information and communication technologies.

AzerTelecom company which is acting for more than 10 years in the telecommunications sector of the country and implementing the «Azerbaijan Digital HUB» program to transform Azerbaijan into a regional digital center became the official partner of Microsoft company, one of the global players in the ICT sector.

Partnership with Microsoft company creates opportunities to provide corporate sector customers with the diverse IT services, products and cutting-edge solutions by AzerTelecom. Thus, this partnership allows AzerTelecom to provide its customers with "Azure" (cloud solutions), "Microsoft 365" (necessary product collection for corporate customers), "Microsoft Windows" (Server and User) product, Unified Communications - Microsoft Teams (Unified Communication), "Office 365" (Different work tools for users) and other products and solutions.

It should be noted that Microsoft company's Server Node equipment has also been placed in AzerTelecom's Data Center. The placement of the relevant equipment at AzerTelecom's Data Center provides the centralization of Microsoft corporation's software updates here and its delivery to the customers in a secure, fast and uninterrupted way.

At this time, customers during a regular software updates will be able to receive it faster not from servers in Europe and the United States, but from servers in Azerbaijan that meet certain security requirements and synchronize with Microsoft Data centers.

"AzerTelecom" is a subsidiary of “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator and fastest mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan and was established in 2008. The company offers a range of advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector. AzerTelecom is currently implementing the "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program to turn Azerbaijan into the Regional Digital Center in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan.

The purpose of Digital Hub Program is to turn the country into a Digital Center for the Caucasus, CIS, Central and South Asia, Middle East and surrounding regions. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture.

The program will help bring the country's ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

