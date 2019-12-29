Baku Media Center makes special video about Baku preparing to celebrate New Year (PHOTO/VIDEO)

29 December 2019 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Baku Media Center has made a special video about Baku, which is preparing to celebrate the New Year.

Beautiful Baku has again put on a festive attire - the ancient city is colorfully decorated, the streets and squares are filled with light, and people are in festive mood.

The Azerbaijani capital is enthusiastically meeting the year 2020.

Along with making the special video, Baku Media Center also conducted photo sessions in the city.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company producing audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

More information about Baku Media Center can be found on the official website www.bakumediacenter.az, as well as on Facebook, Youtube, Linkedin, Instagram and Twitter.

