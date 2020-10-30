Azerbaijan confirms 480 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 480 patients have recovered and ten patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 54,174 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 42,996 of them have recovered, and 718 people have died. Currently, 10,460 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,179 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,341,466 tests have been conducted so far.
