Azerbaijan issues new restrictions amid growing number of COVID-19 infections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Rendering of on-site services will be suspended on weekends in Azerbaijan from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28 with the exception of vital services such as the activity of pharmacies and grocery stores, Trend reports on Nov. 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences

Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.