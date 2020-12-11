Victory Parade from lens of Baku Media Center (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

A military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War was held in Baku on December 10, 2020, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

Hundreds of people gathered on the territory of Baku Boulevard to watch the parade.

The parade was attended by over 3,000 members of various types of troops. Up to 150 pieces of military equipment were demonstrated, including recently adopted military equipment, missile and artillery installations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defense systems, warships, and boats.

Moreover, some military equipment taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as a trophy from the defeated Armenian Armed Forces was also demonstrated at the parade.

Trend presents the photos of the Victory Parade made by Baku Media Center.