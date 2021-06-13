Foreign diplomats visit site of future Upland Park and Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and Turkey , within the framework of their visit to Aghdam, visited the site where the Upland Park will be laid out and the Shahbulag fortress, Trend reports.

The delegation first visited the place where the Upland Park will be laid out. It was noted that it is planned to build an open-air theater here, in which it is planned to organize mugham concerts in the future.

During the acquaintance with the Shahbulag fortress, representatives of the diplomatic corps were told that the construction of the 18th century is one of the most famous monuments on the territory of Karabakh. The fortress, located 10 km from the city of Agdam, near the village of Shahbulag, was built in 1751-1752 by the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panakhali Khan. The monument, known in scientific literature as "Shahbulag Castle", was actually the inner tower of a large castle complex, which consisted of houses, a market, a bathhouse and a mosque. Before Panahali Khan built the Shusha fortress, the Shahbulag fortress was the administrative center of the Karabakh Khanate. After the occupation of Aghdam, the Armenians tried to Armenize this fortress, as well as a number of our other monuments, and presented the nearby mosque as a church.

It was noted that this fortress will also be reconstructed in a short time.