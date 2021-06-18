Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Some 38,076 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,774 citizens, and the second one to 14,302 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,915,954 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,908,805 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,007,149 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.