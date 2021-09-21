Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Some 65,849 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 21​, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 8,043,423 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,636,579 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,406,844 people - the second dose.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,737 citizens, and the second one to 49,112 citizens.