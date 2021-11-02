Baku Higher Oil School, Bogazici University sign Memorandum of Understanding (PHOTO)

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with Rector of the Turkish Bogazici University, Professor Naji Indji, Vice-Rector of Bogazici University, Professor Gurkan Kumbaroglu, and Deputy Secretary General of the University, Associate Professor Nedim Malkoch.

Having expressed satisfaction with the meeting with the delegation from the fraternal country at BHOS, Elmar Gasimov told the guests about the successes of Baku Higher Oil School. The rector said that out of 102 people who were awarded the Presidential Scholarship this year, 33 are BHOS students.

“This is the highest indicator in the history of Azerbaijani education. BHOS students undergo high-level industrial practice in local and foreign companies,” he added.

At the meeting, the implementation of the Dual Diploma Program between the two universities was widely discussed.

Rector of Bogazici University, Professor Naji Indji, highly appreciated the activities of Baku Higher Oil School, a prestigious university of the international level.

During the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Baku Higher Oil School and Bogazici University. The document was signed by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Rector of Bogazichi University, Professor Naji Indji.

The purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding is to promote the concept of internationalism, scientific cooperation, intercultural integration and friendly relations between teachers and students of both universities through supporting educational, professional and cultural activities.

The Memorandum provides for the development of interuniversity relations to implement programs considered necessary and expedient for both universities. The document also provides for the exchange of teachers and students, the holding of joint research activities, seminars and academic meetings, the exchange of teaching aids and other information materials, as well as the implementation of short-term special academic programs.