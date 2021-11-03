Azerbaijan makes announcement regarding heating tariffs

Society 3 November 2021 10:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan makes announcement regarding heating tariffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Heating tariffs in Azerbaijan won’t increase, Rafig Aliyev, head of department at Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, told Trend on Nov. 3.

Aliyev reminded that the current tariff for heating one square meter of living space for subscribers from the population category is 15 gapiks (8.8 cents), for other categories - 25 gapiks (14.7 cents), and the cost of 1 Gcal of heat is 30 manat ($17.6).

The heating season in the country began on November 1 in the mountainous and foothill districts. In other districts and Baku, the heating season will begin on November 15.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran continues regular communication with IAEA - MFA
Iran continues regular communication with IAEA - MFA
European leaders welcome Biden's commitment to return to Iran nuclear deal
European leaders welcome Biden's commitment to return to Iran nuclear deal
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences to purchase household goods via tender Tenders 10:26
Iranian currency rates for November 3 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijan reveals prices for its oil Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan makes announcement regarding heating tariffs Society 10:07
Israel and Gates Foundation to cooperate on climate change Israel 09:46
Norwegian premier names good relations with Russia as priority Europe 09:44
Ayurveda Day celebrated in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 09:37
Iran`s small-scale power plants output up during peak consumption period Oil&Gas 09:28
Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory Oil&Gas 09:23
Iran may face shortage of cement during winter Oil&Gas 09:23
Iran working to increase production in fishery sector Business 09:19
Azerbaijani state budget revenues through State Customs Committee exceed forecast Economy 09:10
Georgia shares TOP-5 imported products from Azerbaijan Georgia 09:08
Iran, Norway to cooperate in fishery, agriculture fields Business 08:40
Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce discusses possible return of South Korean brands Iran 08:00
1,312 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:29
Taliban bar Afghans from using foreign currency as economy spirals Other News 06:41
Dutch government tightens COVID-19 measures again Europe 06:01
Yemen pulls its ambassador from Lebanon after Gulf crisis Arab World 05:26
Israel's Jan.-Aug. exports of hi-tech services up 22.3 pct: report Israel 04:44
Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln: WHO Other News 04:07
UN chief extremely concerned about escalation of violence in Ethiopia Other News 03:28
UK records another 33,865 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:52
Juventus 4-2 Zenit: Dybala brace helps Bianconeri secure last-16 spot Other News 02:19
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica: Lewandowski hat-trick on milestone appearance sends Germans through Other News 02:18
Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Ronaldo rescues Red Devils again in Champions League Other News 02:16
Facebook will shut down facial recognition system Other News 01:19
Three Azerbaijani boxers reach semifinals of World Championship Society 00:45
Development of ICT sector leads to increase in GDP, non-oil sector of Azerbaijan - expert ICT 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 3, 2020 Politics 00:01
Chelsea defeats Malmö with minimum score Other News 2 November 23:55
Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 146mn doses: IRICA Society 2 November 23:14
Sadyr Zhaparov, Fumio Kishida discuss topical issues of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations Kyrgyzstan 2 November 22:55
We will definitely see new names at World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Farid Gayibov Society 2 November 22:51
Declaration on forest protection, land use adopted by 105 countries Other News 2 November 22:26
Russian Security Council's chief, CIA director meet in Moscow Russia 2 November 21:50
Israel to exhibit for 1st time at Dubai Airshow Israel 2 November 21:24
Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office continues to take measures on appeal against Armenia Politics 2 November 20:50
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus Politics 2 November 20:25
Russia holds tenth meeting of joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission Politics 2 November 20:16
Only external reasons cause inflation in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 2 November 20:03
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan launches tender for technical vendor support Tenders 2 November 20:03
Iran sees increase in issuance of loans by Post Bank of Iran Finance 2 November 19:39
Georgia records significant decrease in FDIs – PMC Georgia 2 November 19:24
Azerbaijan discovers drug crops in liberated lands - prosecutor general Society 2 November 18:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 2 November 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 2,178 more COVID-19 cases, 2,010 recoveries Society 2 November 18:44
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port down Transport 2 November 18:33
Amnesty act to cover over 15,000 people in Azerbaijan Politics 2 November 18:29
Azerbaijan to annouce amnesty for several prisoners due to Victory Day Politics 2 November 18:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 3 Oil&Gas 2 November 18:17
Iran sees increase in loaded/unloaded cargo in Shahid Rajee port Transport 2 November 18:17
Eni reveals oil and gas production data for regions Oil&Gas 2 November 18:07
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 import of Turkish cars increases Turkey 2 November 17:43
Eni’s liquids production down in Europe Oil&Gas 2 November 17:42
Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow Israel 2 November 17:41
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port soars Transport 2 November 17:41
Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29 bln in 2022 US 2 November 17:38
Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error US 2 November 17:36
Number of operating business entities in Uzbekistan steadily growing Uzbekistan 2 November 17:36
Turkmenistan to join treaty on establishing Global Green Growth Institute Turkmenistan 2 November 17:33
India's target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 significant contribution to climate ... Other News 2 November 17:31
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports Transport 2 November 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall in Iran Finance 2 November 17:30
Five More Countries Recognise India's Covid Vaccination Certificate Other News 2 November 17:23
Developed Nations Failed To Meet Yearly $100 Billion Support Goal: Minister At COP 26 Other News 2 November 17:21
Denmark, UK to invest $130 bln by 2030 to fight climate change Europe 2 November 17:19
Eni reduces gas production in Europe Oil&Gas 2 November 17:18
Azerbaijan organizes business training in Zangilan within ‘Smart Village’ project (PHOTO) Economy 2 November 17:12
Volume of Turkmen oil moved through Russia’s Transneft in 10M2021 revealed Oil&Gas 2 November 17:01
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Istanbul port in 9M2021 Turkey 2 November 16:49
Azerbaijan to consider declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 2 November 16:46
Powers of Azerbaijan Investment Holding expanded - presidential decree Economy 2 November 16:42
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 11 Armenian servicemen found on its liberated lands Politics 2 November 16:41
Novavax-Serum institute vaccine gets emergency use approval in Indonesia Other News 2 November 16:30
Georgia shares data on its most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 2 November 16:26
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Tartar (PHOTO) Society 2 November 16:22
Azerbaijan increases imports of steel from Turkey Turkey 2 November 16:18
Kazakhstan's insurance companies scale up their assets in 9M2021 Kazakhstan 2 November 16:17
Russian company working to back paper production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 2 November 16:14
Kazakhstan sees increase in liabilities of insurance companies Kazakhstan 2 November 16:05
Kremlin urges not to rush to conclusions about need for OPEC+ to increase oil output Russia 2 November 16:01
Kazakhstan discloses volumes of total assets of banking sector Finance 2 November 15:59
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for financing research projects Economy 2 November 15:53
bp’s total assets grow significantly Oil&Gas 2 November 15:51
Iran records increase in load/unload operations in Imam Khomeini port Transport 2 November 15:51
MasterCard says e-commerce payments in Azerbaijan increase Economy 2 November 15:42
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of oil equipment Business 2 November 15:39
SOCAR Gas Georgia increases gas tariffs Georgia 2 November 15:37
Revenues of Iran's petrochemical sector to increase Oil&Gas 2 November 15:35
Russia records another 39,008 coronavirus cases, lowest daily number in a week Russia 2 November 15:16
Azerbaijani cashback credit cards to be accepted in Turkey from mid-2022 Economy 2 November 15:12
MasterCard cards support Apple Pay in Azerbaijan Economy 2 November 15:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 2 Society 2 November 15:08
Unibank and Leobank Bring Apple Pay to Customers Society 2 November 15:07
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Steel Company boosts sponge iron production Business 2 November 15:07
Kazakhstan records decline in volume of overdue loans for September 2021 Kazakhstan 2 November 14:55
Kazakhstan notes growing demand for energy resources Oil&Gas 2 November 14:36
India signs $40 million project with World Bank to enhance health systems in Meghalaya Other News 2 November 14:30
India to launch mega-vaccination drive today against Covid-19 Other News 2 November 14:26
All news