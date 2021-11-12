Azerbaijani Aviators donating blood once again (PHOTO)

“Azerbaijan Airlines” (“AZAL”) held another action on voluntary blood donation on November 12. About 200 aviators participated in this initiative.

The blood donation procedure was carried out in compliance with all the rules being in force during the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donation has become a good tradition among aviators.

A blood drawing point was deployed at the clinic of AZAL, where the aviators underwent mandatory medical examination before donation.

The blood samples collected after the examination are intended for the treatment of patients with various serious illnesses, as well as those in need of blood transfusion.