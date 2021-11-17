Azerbaijan confirms 2,025 more COVID-19 cases, 2,267 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,025 new COVID-19 cases, 2,267 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 565,965 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 528,105 of them have recovered, and 7,524 people have died. Currently, 30,336 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,127 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,392,281 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to families, relatives of Azerbaijani servicemen who died as result of Armenian provocation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to continue to give adequate response to any military provocations against territorial integrity – MFA
Azerbaijan reveals number of wounded veterans of Second Karabakh War assigned disability, social benefits
US calls for constructive engagement to resolve issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Armenia