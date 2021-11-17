Azerbaijan confirms 2,025 more COVID-19 cases, 2,267 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,025 new COVID-19 cases, 2,267 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 565,965 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 528,105 of them have recovered, and 7,524 people have died. Currently, 30,336 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,127 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,392,281 tests have been conducted so far.