Azerbaijan unveils Mikhail Malkin’s score at 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin performed at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

Malkin received 75.200 points (the sum of points for two attempts - 37.900 and 37.300) in tumbling.

Presently, Malkin holds the third intermediate place in the qualification.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships are being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.