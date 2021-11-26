UEFA Conference League: "Karabakh" plays draw with "Omonia"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

On November 25, within the framework of the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Conference League, the Azerbaijani football club "Karabakh" faced the Cypriot "Omonia", Trend reports.

On the 43rd minute of the first half of the match, which was held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov, the Cypriot team's Michal Ďuriš scored the first goal. On the 49th minute of the match, Omonia's Paris Platis equaled the score by hitting the ball into his own net.

Patrick Andrade scored another on the 88th minute. Omonia's footballer Jordi Gomez equaled the score in the 90th minute.

Thus, the game ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

The group leaders in the UEFA Conferences League go straight to the round of 16. Runner-up teams will play in the playoffs against third-placed UEFA Europa League teams.