Azerbaijani pilgrims to leave for Saudi Arabia on Jan. 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A group of about 20 pilgrims from Azerbaijan will leave for Saudi Arabia to perform lesser pilgrimage (Umrah) on Jan. 13, the Caucasian Muslims Office told Trend.

The pilgrimage service package costs $1,440, but this amount may vary depending on the cost of hotel accommodation.

Pilgrims must have a document on vaccination against COVID-19 to perform the pilgrimage. Pilgrims will take a PCR test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Saudi Arabia and after returning to Azerbaijan.