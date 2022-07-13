Azerbaijan confirms 91 more COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan has detected 91 new COVID-19 cases, 66 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,769 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 430 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,878 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,991,514 tests have been conducted so far.