Azerbaijani minister takes part in ministerial summit of Organization of Turkic States (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 December 2022 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov took part in the summit of Ministers for Emergency Situations of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, the ministry told Trend on December 22.

Speaking at the event, Heydarov stressed that the close integration processes between the member countries, thanks to the political will and invaluable efforts of the leaders of the Turkic states, significantly expand ties in various areas, and strengthen the unity and power of the Turkic world.

