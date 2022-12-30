Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes New Year's celebration for children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized a New Year's celebration for children in need of special care on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Trend reports.

Children with disabilities from various orphanages and boarding schools and children from families of martyrs were invited to the festive celebration at the Gulistan Palace.

As in previous years, special buses brought children to the place of celebration.

In the Gulistan Palace, which was festively decorated, the children were greeted by fairy-tale characters. Children had the opportunity to ‘revive’ any fairy-tale characters with the help of ‘face art’.

The festive celebration began with the screening of a video about the care of the National Leader of Azerbaijanis Heydar Aliyev for children and his participation in the festive celebrations on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Then, a children's play about friendship, kindness, mutual assistance, and the victory of good over evil was presented.

Children had a good time, dancing, singing songs in a festively decorated hall and celebrating the holiday surrounded by famous artists, and heroes of favorite fairy tales and cartoons.

The musical and entertainment program was prepared with the participation of various children's groups and masters of arts of Azerbaijan.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Mehriban Aliyeva, pays special attention to solving the problems of children deprived of parental care, children with disabilities, and children from families of martyrs, surrounding them with constant care.

At the end of the two-hour entertainment program, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented festive gifts to the children.