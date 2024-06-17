Hungarian officials visit Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Head of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group Attila Tilki and member of the group István Apáti visited the Azerbaijani Parliament on June 17, Trend reports.

The delegation was first familiarized with the plenary session hall of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

"At the meeting with the delegation, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Hungary Ali Huseynli warmly greeted the guests on behalf of Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of development of interstate relations, emphasized the special role of the heads of state in deepening the existing friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, the special role of the legislative bodies in the development of ties between the two countries was noted at the meeting, the importance of mutual visits, meetings, regular contacts, as well as close cooperation within the framework of international parliamentary organizations was underlined. The necessity of deepening cooperation between the profile committees of the parliaments, including the Apparatuses of the parliaments was mentioned.

Speaking about the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Ali Huseynli expressed gratitude to the Hungarian side for participation in the reconstruction of Soltanli village of Jabrayil district.

Referring to the goals of the visit to Azerbaijan, the head of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group Attila Tilki, noted the importance of the international "Organization of Turkic States: to new strategic goals against the background of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" conference held on June 15 in the Shusha city, emphasized that, common values unite the Azerbaijani and Hungarian peoples.

Mentioning the purposeful policy pursued by the countries' leadership in the development of interstate ties, the head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan emphasized Hungary's constant support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing confidence that this support will be continued in the future at all levels.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest at the meeting,

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel