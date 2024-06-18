Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The price of an ounce of gold increased by 18.6 manat, or $10.9 (0.48 percent), last week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold dropped by 79.57 manat, or $46.8 (1.99 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 3,920 manat ($2,305).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 3
|
3,946 manat ($2,321)
|
June 10
|
3,902 manat ($2,295)
|
June 4
|
3,993 manat ($2,348)
|
June 11
|
3,916 manat ($2,348)
|
June 5
|
3,975 manat ($2,338)
|
June 12
|
3,932 manat ($2,312)
|
June 6
|
4,028 manat ($2,369)
|
June 13
|
3,931 manat ($2,311)
|
June 7
|
4,056 manat ($2,385)
|
June 14
|
3,921 manat ($2,306)
|
Weekly average
|
3,999 manat ($2,352)
|
Weekly average
|
3,920 manat ($2,305)
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.08 manat ($64 cents), or 2.15 percent.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 49.7 manat ($29.2), which is 4.11 percent, or 2.1 manat ($1.2) less than the previous week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 3
|
51.4 manat ($30)
|
June 10
|
50.2 manat ($29.5)
|
June 4
|
52 manat ($30.6)
|
June 11
|
49.68 manat ($29.22)
|
June 5
|
50.5 manat ($29.7)
|
June 12
|
49.9 manat ($29.3)
|
June 6
|
52 manat ($30.6)
|
June 13
|
49.6 manat ($29.18)
|
June 7
|
53.5 manat ($31.5)
|
June 14
|
49.1 manat ($28.9)
|
Weekly average
|
51.8 manat ($30.5)
|
Weekly average
|
49.7 manat ($29.24)
Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 29.5 manat ($17.3), or 1.78 percent.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell by 90.9 manat, or $53.47 (5.28 percent), to 1,631.3 manat ($959.6) compared to the previous week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 3
|
1,768 manat ($1,040)
|
June 10
|
1,654 manat ($972.9)
|
June 4
|
1,734 manat ($1,020)
|
June 11
|
1,631 manat ($959.4)
|
June 5
|
1,685 manat ($991)
|
June 12
|
1,632 manat ($960)
|
June 6
|
1,707 manat ($1,004)
|
June 13
|
1,614 manat ($949)
|
June 7
|
1,717 manat ($1,010)
|
June 14
|
1,625 manat ($955.9)
|
Weekly average
|
1,722 manat ($1,012)
|
Weekly average
|
1,631.3 manat ($959.6)
During last week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 64.3 manat, or $38 (4.07 percent).
The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.86 percent, or 45 manat ($26.5), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,533 manat ($902).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 3
|
1,548 manat ($910)
|
June 10
|
1,580 manat ($929)
|
June 4
|
1,578 manat ($928)
|
June 11
|
1,521 manat ($895)
|
June 5
|
1,578 manat ($928)
|
June 12
|
1,522 manat ($896)
|
June 6
|
1,606 manat ($945)
|
June 13
|
1,528 manat ($899)
|
June 7
|
1,582 manat ($930)
|
June 14
|
1,515 manat ($891)
|
Weekly average
|
1,579 manat ($929)
|
Weekly average
|
1,533 manat ($902)
