Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 18 June 2024 10:33 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The price of an ounce of gold increased by 18.6 manat, or $10.9 (0.48 percent), last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold dropped by 79.57 manat, or $46.8 (1.99 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 3,920 manat ($2,305).

Gold ounce value change

June 3

3,946 manat ($2,321)

June 10

3,902 manat ($2,295)

June 4

3,993 manat ($2,348)

June 11

3,916 manat ($2,348)

June 5

3,975 manat ($2,338)

June 12

3,932 manat ($2,312)

June 6

4,028 manat ($2,369)

June 13

3,931 manat ($2,311)

June 7

4,056 manat ($2,385)

June 14

3,921 manat ($2,306)

Weekly average

3,999 manat ($2,352)

Weekly average

3,920 manat ($2,305)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.08 manat ($64 cents), or 2.15 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 49.7 manat ($29.2), which is 4.11 percent, or 2.1 manat ($1.2) less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 3

51.4 manat ($30)

June 10

50.2 manat ($29.5)

June 4

52 manat ($30.6)

June 11

49.68 manat ($29.22)

June 5

50.5 manat ($29.7)

June 12

49.9 manat ($29.3)

June 6

52 manat ($30.6)

June 13

49.6 manat ($29.18)

June 7

53.5 manat ($31.5)

June 14

49.1 manat ($28.9)

Weekly average

51.8 manat ($30.5)

Weekly average

49.7 manat ($29.24)

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 29.5 manat ($17.3), or 1.78 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell by 90.9 manat, or $53.47 (5.28 percent), to 1,631.3 manat ($959.6) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 3

1,768 manat ($1,040)

June 10

1,654 manat ($972.9)

June 4

1,734 manat ($1,020)

June 11

1,631 manat ($959.4)

June 5

1,685 manat ($991)

June 12

1,632 manat ($960)

June 6

1,707 manat ($1,004)

June 13

1,614 manat ($949)

June 7

1,717 manat ($1,010)

June 14

1,625 manat ($955.9)

Weekly average

1,722 manat ($1,012)

Weekly average

1,631.3 manat ($959.6)

During last week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 64.3 manat, or $38 (4.07 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.86 percent, or 45 manat ($26.5), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,533 manat ($902).

Palladium ounce value change

June 3

1,548 manat ($910)

June 10

1,580 manat ($929)

June 4

1,578 manat ($928)

June 11

1,521 manat ($895)

June 5

1,578 manat ($928)

June 12

1,522 manat ($896)

June 6

1,606 manat ($945)

June 13

1,528 manat ($899)

June 7

1,582 manat ($930)

June 14

1,515 manat ($891)

Weekly average

1,579 manat ($929)

Weekly average

1,533 manat ($902)

