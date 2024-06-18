Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The price of an ounce of gold increased by 18.6 manat, or $10.9 (0.48 percent), last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold dropped by 79.57 manat, or $46.8 (1.99 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 3,920 manat ($2,305).

Gold ounce value change June 3 3,946 manat ($2,321) June 10 3,902 manat ($2,295) June 4 3,993 manat ($2,348) June 11 3,916 manat ($2,348) June 5 3,975 manat ($2,338) June 12 3,932 manat ($2,312) June 6 4,028 manat ($2,369) June 13 3,931 manat ($2,311) June 7 4,056 manat ($2,385) June 14 3,921 manat ($2,306) Weekly average 3,999 manat ($2,352) Weekly average 3,920 manat ($2,305)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.08 manat ($64 cents), or 2.15 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 49.7 manat ($29.2), which is 4.11 percent, or 2.1 manat ($1.2) less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 3 51.4 manat ($30) June 10 50.2 manat ($29.5) June 4 52 manat ($30.6) June 11 49.68 manat ($29.22) June 5 50.5 manat ($29.7) June 12 49.9 manat ($29.3) June 6 52 manat ($30.6) June 13 49.6 manat ($29.18) June 7 53.5 manat ($31.5) June 14 49.1 manat ($28.9) Weekly average 51.8 manat ($30.5) Weekly average 49.7 manat ($29.24)

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 29.5 manat ($17.3), or 1.78 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell by 90.9 manat, or $53.47 (5.28 percent), to 1,631.3 manat ($959.6) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 3 1,768 manat ($1,040) June 10 1,654 manat ($972.9) June 4 1,734 manat ($1,020) June 11 1,631 manat ($959.4) June 5 1,685 manat ($991) June 12 1,632 manat ($960) June 6 1,707 manat ($1,004) June 13 1,614 manat ($949) June 7 1,717 manat ($1,010) June 14 1,625 manat ($955.9) Weekly average 1,722 manat ($1,012) Weekly average 1,631.3 manat ($959.6)

During last week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 64.3 manat, or $38 (4.07 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.86 percent, or 45 manat ($26.5), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,533 manat ($902).

Palladium ounce value change June 3 1,548 manat ($910) June 10 1,580 manat ($929) June 4 1,578 manat ($928) June 11 1,521 manat ($895) June 5 1,578 manat ($928) June 12 1,522 manat ($896) June 6 1,606 manat ($945) June 13 1,528 manat ($899) June 7 1,582 manat ($930) June 14 1,515 manat ($891) Weekly average 1,579 manat ($929) Weekly average 1,533 manat ($902)

