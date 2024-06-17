Azerbaijani FM discusses with Turkish counterpart OTS summit devising in Shusha

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A telephone conversation was held between Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on June 17, 2024, the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministers engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding the progress made on different facets of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"In addition, the discussions also covered the preparations for the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the city of Shusha.

During the phone call, both parties discussed current events in the region and bilateral subjects of mutual concern," the statement reads.

