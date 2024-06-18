Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani taekwondo player wins silver medal at European interclub championship (PHOTO)

Society Materials 18 June 2024 06:12 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The European Taekwondo Championship was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The taekwondo player of the Alpman club of Azerbaijan has risen to the podium in the competition.

Salima Guliyeva, competing in the 46 kg weight class, finished the European Championship with a silver medal. The athlete who protected the honor of Azerbaijan national team defeated Maria Magdalini Mytiliniou (Greece) with a score of 2:0 in the 1/8 finals. He was followed by Ashley Lightfoot (Great Britain) by the same score. Guliyeva also showed her strength against Lilli Ettelbruck (Germany) in the semi-finals - 2:0.

Azerbaijani taekwondo player faced Turkish Nazli Kesgin in the final. The tense battle ended in favor of the opponent (2:0). As a result, Azerbaijani taekwondo player finished the competition with a silver medal.

