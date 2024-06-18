Dutch companies explore Turkmenistan's agricultural potential

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 18. Within the framework of the 'GreenTech Amsterdam 2024' international exhibition, held in the Netherlands, the agricultural forum of Turkmenistan was held, during which Dutch companies explored the potential of the country's agriculture, Trend reports.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, the event was attended by representatives of the business circles of the Netherlands and Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, presented a report on the current economic situation, business climate, and conditions created for foreign investors and companies, emphasizing support for the private sector and attracting foreign investment in the country.

A representative of the Yigit company, Joshgun Kerimov, also spoke at the event and highlighted the support and opportunities provided by the government.

He noted the rapid growth of the company and its export activity in 10 countries, as well as plans to expand export activities and introduce high-tech products.

Meanwhile, the agro-industrial sector of Turkmenistan is actively developing due to the introduction of modern technologies and increased investments in agriculture, which contributes to increased productivity and product quality.

An important role in this process is played by cooperation with foreign companies that help introduce advanced agrotechnical solutions and contribute to the growth of agricultural exports.