Israeli army can take control of southern part of Gaza Strip in two weeks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Israeli army command considers that the southern part of the Gaza Strip can be completely controlled within two weeks, Trend reports.

The Israeli military is reportedly currently destroying large numbers of landmines, especially in the city of Rafah, located south of the enclave.

It is noted that the entire Israeli army (IDF) has so far managed to destroy at least 550 Hamas militants in the Rafah area.

The Israeli army said that "two of the four Hamas battalions in Rafah are considered almost completely destroyed, and the capabilities of the other two have been weakened."