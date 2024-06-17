Azerbaijan counts its earnings from power, gas and steam output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan generated, distributed, and supplied electric energy, gas, and steam worth 1.3 billion manat ($764,000) from January to May, 4.1 percent less than the corresponding period of 2023, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The volume of water supply, waste treatment, and recycling goods produced during the reporting period was 235.6 million manat ($138.5 million), up 11.7 percent from the previous year.

Nonetheless, 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) worth of goods and services were produced and provided in Azerbaijan last year in the areas of electric energy, gas, and steam supply, distribution, and production; this represents a 0.6 percent increase over 2022.

The volume of products manufactured in the sector of water supply, treatment, and waste processing amounted to 585.6 million manat ($344.4 million) in 2023, which is 15.5 percent more than a year earlier.

