UN welcomes tactical pause in Gaza operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. UN welcomes Israeli tactical pause in fighting to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza Strip, UN Secretary General Guterres, citing Farhan Haq says, Trend reports.

“As we have repeatedly stated, humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip must receive full support and all obstacles to their implementation must be removed,” he noted.

He also stressed that the organization is ready to cooperate with all interested parties to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of the enclave.