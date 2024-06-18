Azerbaijan prepares effective agenda for COP29 - Managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan prepares an effective agenda for COP29, Managing Director of Forecasting Healthy Futures organization Kelly Willis told Trend.

"The whole world believes that Azerbaijan's progress will continue and its pace will even accelerate. We are committed to supporting Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, which is preparing an effective conference agenda on climate change.

The first steps inspire us. The COP29 agenda includes critical issues such as financial obligations and human capital. Azerbaijan is on the right track, and we are very optimistic as COP29 awaits us in November,” she said.

To note, the global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures," held annually ahead of COP, has kicked off in Baku.

The summit aims to support the preservation and expansion of achievements in healthcare in the context of climate change, with a focus on the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

The event will gather global leaders in healthcare, climate, and development and will build on the success of the summit held in Abu Dhabi as part of COP28.

"Health Day" was officially declared at the summit in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of the COP28 agenda.

This year, the summit will discuss the latest trends and challenges faced by the healthcare and development sectors in Azerbaijan and the region.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel