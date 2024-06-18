Azerbaijan to participate in international Municipal BRICS+ Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan will participate in the international Municipal BRICS+ Forum to be held in Kazan on June 21 and attended by about 200 mayors, deputy mayors, heads of municipal associations, and local government representatives from 21 countries, including Türkiye and Iran, Trend reports via Iranian Mehr agency.

The event will also be attended by mayors of cities from China, India, South Africa, Brazil, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Argentina, Chile, Morocco, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The forum will focus on discussing the creation of a new international organization - the Association of Cities and Municipalities of the BRICS+ countries.

Additionally, the event will feature a discussion forum on inter-municipal and international cooperation.

