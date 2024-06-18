Kazakhstan, Romania discuss prospects for dev't of Middle Corridor

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Kazakhstan and Romania have discussed prospects for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

Negotiations on this topic took place between the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, and the State Counselor for the Prime Minister of Romania, Florin Spataru.

Thus, the parties reviewed the current state and future development of transport systems in Kazakhstan and Romania, in particular the TITR and the TRACECA International Transport Corridor.

Following the meeting, the heads of the delegation reached an agreement to further expand the prospects for cooperation as well as to create sustainable ties between carriers of the two countries.

The interlocutors also paid attention to the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the fields of railway, aviation, sea, and road transport.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.