Turkmenistan to host next EAPO Administrative Council meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 18. Turkmenistan will host the next meeting of the Administrative Council of the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) in 2025, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this proposal by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, was approved by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the next online meeting of the government.

The Minister proposed to hold a regional forum on the legal protection of industrial designs in Ashgabat in October this year and a regular meeting of the Administrative Council of the EAPO in 2025.

Furthermore, he also submitted for consideration by the President of Turkmenistan a proposal on the country's accession to the Protocol to the Eurasian Patent Convention on the Protection of Industrial Designs, which is a key document of the EAPO.

Having approved the voiced proposals, the head of state instructed the Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to continue relevant work to strengthen constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EAPO.

Meanwhile, the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) is an international intergovernmental organization established to perform administrative tasks related to the functioning of the Eurasian patent system and the issuance of Eurasian patents for inventions and industrial designs.