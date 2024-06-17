Georgia mandates tourist insurance from 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Starting January 1, 2026, all international tourists visiting Georgia will be required to have medical and accident insurance, Trend reports.

Amendments have been made to the legislation on tourism to ensure the protection of the health and safety of visitors to the country. The planned date of introduction of the new requirements was originally set for June 1, 2024, but it will be postponed to ensure full preparation and awareness of the private sector, as well as foreign embassies and consulates.

These amendments are supported by the parliamentary majority, which emphasizes the need for a multi-step approach to implementing the new regulations, including awareness campaigns and other measures to ensure that the private sector successfully adapts to the new rules.

