US State Department comments on Armenia's possible withdrawal from CSTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The US State Department has presented Washington's position on Armenia's possible withdrawal from the CSTO, the US State Department says, Trend reports.

“This is for the Armenian government to decide, and we respect that,” the State Department noted.

Pashinyan previously stated that the CSTO no longer functions as a mechanism that member countries, including Russia, Armenia, and others, can rely on.

"And this is evidenced by the CSTO's reaction and the statements from some member countries. Our society is asking: why do you continue to remain a member of the CSTO? Frankly, I have no answer to this question," he said.

In May of this year, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Armenia would refrain from participating in the financing of CSTO activities in 2024.

"The Republic of Armenia will refrain from joining the CSTO Collective Security Council's decision of November 23, 2023, 'On the CSTO budget for 2024,' and from participating in financing the organization's planned activities, while not objecting to the adoption of this decision in a limited format," noted the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.