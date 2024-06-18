Number of non-EU countries joins EU sanctions against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Nine EU partner and candidate countries, including Moldova and Ukraine, have joined the latest block of EU sanctions against Iran, the foreign policy service of the European Union said, Trend reports.

"Candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the European Free Trade Area states Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein joined the EU Council decision of May 14 to impose sanctions against Iran for military supplies to Russia," the reports says.

These nine countries join most EU sanctions decisions.