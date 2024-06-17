French authorities investigate party chairman for embezzlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.The chairman of the "Republicans" party, Éric Ciotti, is currently under investigation for allegedly lining his pockets with public funds during the 2022 French parliamentary election campaign in Nice, Trend reports.

This is the third can of worms against the chairman of the Republican Party, which kicked off in 2022. The investigation started on May 31 after a report by the Anti-Corruption Association blew the whistle.

In 2022, the Anti-Corruption Association's Alp-Maritim representative reported public fund misappropriation. The Chamber of Commerce learned of Port of Nice free parking pass misuse. The association reported that party leader Ciotti's relatives and acquaintances used at least 8 such cards.

To note, the National Financial Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the embezzlement of public funds in November 2022 in connection with the cases managed by Éric Ciotti's ex-wife Caroline Magne.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel