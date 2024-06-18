UN member countries must fulfill their commitments to combat climate change - Baku summit entrant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. UN member countries must fulfill their commitments to combat climate change, Managing Director of Forecasting Healthy Futures organization Kelly Willis told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, joint steps must be taken and investments must be allocated in the area related to the prevention of climate change.

Willis pointed out that today, over three billion people in the world suffer from the consequences of climate change.

“Climate change negatively affects all industries,” she added.

To note, the global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures," held annually ahead of COP, has kicked off in Baku.

The summit aims to support the preservation and expansion of achievements in healthcare in the context of climate change, with a focus on the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

The event will gather global leaders in healthcare, climate, and development and will build on the success of the summit held in Abu Dhabi as part of COP28.

"Health Day" was officially declared at the summit in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of the COP28 agenda.

This year, the summit will discuss the latest trends and challenges faced by the healthcare and development sectors in Azerbaijan and the region.

