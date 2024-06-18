Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The price of Azerbaijani oil increased last week, Trend reports.
The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field grew by $3.6 (4.51 percent) to $83.4 per barrel over the previous week. The highest barrel price during the period was $84.33, and the lowest - $82.35.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $81.84 per barrel last week, up $3.8 (4.87 percent) from the previous week. The maximum price was $82.84 per barrel, and the minimum was $80.75 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price shot up by $3.64 (5.67 percent) from the previous week to $67.89 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.64 per barrel, while the minimum price was $66.84 per barrel.
Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price rose by $3.68 (4.76 percent) to $81.07 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $81.73 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.01 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
10.06.2024
|
11.06.2024
|
12.06.2024
|
13.06.2024
|
14.06.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$82.35
|
$82.96
|
$83.42
|
$83.94
|
$84.33
|
$83.4
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$80.75
|
$81.36
|
$81.86
|
$82.4
|
$82.84
|
$81.84
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$66.84
|
$67.56
|
$68.03
|
$68.4
|
$68.64
|
$67.89
|
Dated Brent
|
$80.01
|
$80.74
|
$81.25
|
$81.64
|
$81.73
|
$81.07
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel