Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 18 June 2024 11:23 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The price of Azerbaijani oil increased last week, Trend reports.

The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field grew by $3.6 (4.51 percent) to $83.4 per barrel over the previous week. The highest barrel price during the period was $84.33, and the lowest - $82.35.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $81.84 per barrel last week, up $3.8 (4.87 percent) from the previous week. The maximum price was $82.84 per barrel, and the minimum was $80.75 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price shot up by $3.64 (5.67 percent) from the previous week to $67.89 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.64 per barrel, while the minimum price was $66.84 per barrel.

Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price rose by $3.68 (4.76 percent) to $81.07 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $81.73 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.01 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

10.06.2024

11.06.2024

12.06.2024

13.06.2024

14.06.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$82.35

$82.96

$83.42

$83.94

$84.33

$83.4

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$80.75

$81.36

$81.86

$82.4

$82.84

$81.84

Urals (EX NOVO)

$66.84

$67.56

$68.03

$68.4

$68.64

$67.89

Dated Brent

$80.01

$80.74

$81.25

$81.64

$81.73

$81.07

