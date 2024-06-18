Türkiye actively working to combat desertification - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Over the past two decades, 7 billion seedlings have been planted in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address on the occasion of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, Trend reports.

Erdogan noted that the country's authorities will continue to actively work to “pass on a more livable Türkiye to future generations.”

The Turkish President expressed hope that World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought will contribute to the fight against this phenomenon.