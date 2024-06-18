Azerbaijan receives another group of rehabilitation-seeking Ukrainian children (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Another 30 Ukrainian children have arrived in Azerbaijan for social and psychological rehabilitation, organized by the Agency for Social Services under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The source said that the children will participate in national dance lessons and receive individual consultations with a professional psychologist at a camp in Baku.

"The children will then take part in a short introductory tour of Baku, visiting Icheri Sheher, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Maiden Tower, Seaside Boulevard, Ateshgah Temple, and the Yanar Dagh monument, where they will have engaging activities.

In the following days, group therapy sessions, meditation and yoga classes, and psychosocial training will be held in Baku and other regions of the country. The children will also be introduced to national cuisine and participate in cooking master classes. They will learn about the history and attractions of Gabala and Shaki cities.

The 10-day social rehabilitation program aims to stabilize the children's emotional state and facilitate their integration into society. Including this latest group, a total of about 150 Ukrainian children have been brought to Azerbaijan for social and psychological rehabilitation services," the source added.